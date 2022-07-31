Rocketry star R Madhavan takes Rajnikanth's blessings in presence of Nambi Narayan, shares video

Rajnikanth, R Madhavan, Nambi Narayan

R Madhavan is on cloud nine, as he has received the blessings of the iconic superstar Rajinikanth for his latest film Rocketry. This gesture is an award for the actor itself, he couldn't ask for anything more. Madhavan's latest science drama is based on the ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan, and it won over the audience soon after its release.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect got universal acclaim, and Madhavan's acting and directing chops were applauded. However, the award he received from Rajinikanth topped everything. The actor shared a reel in which Madhavan and veteran scientist Nambi are in Rajinikanth's house. Sivaji The Boss star gifted Madhavan with a golden stole, and the latter touched the veteran star's feet.

Later, the Annaatthe star even awarded Nambi Narayan with a stole, and the veteran scientist accepted it as a great honour. Madhavan shared the video with a caption that says, "When you get the blessings from a one man industry & the very Legend himself, in the presence of another Legend .. it’s a moment etched for eternity. Thank you for your kindest words and affection #rajnikanth sir. This motivation has completely rejuvenated us. We love you as does the whole world."

Watch the video

R Madhavan is busy basking in the glory of his directorial debut Rocketry The Nambi Effect as the film continues to entertain audiences. Rocketry continues to have a decent run at the box office despite facing competition from two fresh releases. The film that was released on July 1 has received positive feedback from critics and the latest person to review the film is actor Anupam Kher.

On Tuesday, Anupam Kher took to Instagram to congratulate Madhavan for the film and wrote, "Watched #RocketryTheFilm based on #NambiNarayanan's life. OUTSTANDING! MOVING!!INSPIRATIONAL! Cried my heart out. Every Indian should watch it! And say sorry to #NambiNarayanan sir. That is how we can correct some wrongs done in the past. Bravo dear #Madhavan! Proud of you! #Courage #Nationalism #MagicOfMovies."

In the film, Madhavan is seen essaying the role of rocket scientist Nambi Narayanan. The movie is based on the life of the former rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was falsely accused of espionage and arrested in 1994. It has been shot in India, France, Canada, Georgia and Serbia, and is out in six languages worldwide, including Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.