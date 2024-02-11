Twitter
Headlines

Meet Rishi Kapoor’s heroine who was born in Pakistan, married 4 times, career in Bollywood flopped, is now…

Vidyut Jammwal taken into custody by Railway Police for engaging in risky stunts, claims report

Meet man whose street food stall made him 'crorepati', rides BMW to work, his business is...

Reddit slams Pawan Kalyan fans for lighting fire inside theatre to celebrate re-release of his old film: ‘So stupid’

This is world's most haunted place, village disappeared in just 1 day, now ghosts live in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet Rishi Kapoor’s heroine who was born in Pakistan, married 4 times, career in Bollywood flopped, is now…

Meet man whose street food stall made him 'crorepati', rides BMW to work, his business is...

Reddit slams Pawan Kalyan fans for lighting fire inside theatre to celebrate re-release of his old film: ‘So stupid’

8 healthy floral teas to try

7 dopamine-boosting foods that make you happy 

8 ways to overcome anger

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Bharat Ratna For Dr. MS Swaminathan For His Contributions To Nation In Agriculture, Farmers’ Welfare

Former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh Is Being Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed The Nation

Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao Will Be Honored With Bharat Ratna, PM Modi Informed

Meet Rishi Kapoor’s heroine who was born in Pakistan, married 4 times, career in Bollywood flopped, is now…

Vidyut Jammwal taken into custody by Railway Police for engaging in risky stunts, claims report

Reddit slams Pawan Kalyan fans for lighting fire inside theatre to celebrate re-release of his old film: ‘So stupid’

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Reddit slams Pawan Kalyan fans for lighting fire inside theatre to celebrate re-release of his old film: ‘So stupid’

Netizens slam Pawan Kalyan fans for igniting fire in theatres showing Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 09:36 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The re-release of Puri Jagannadh’s 2012 Pawan Kalyan-starrer Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu turned costly, and dangerous for a theatre owner in Nandyala. The fans of Pawan Kalyan ignited a fire in the theatre to celebrate the film’s re-release. 

The video of fans lighting up a fire inside the theatre went viral on social media. In the video, they can be seen howling and dancing after burning scraps of paper in the theatre. They can also be seen cheering, holding placards, and egging each other on as the fire rages on. It’s unknown if a complaint has been lodged against them and if they have been arrested.

ANI shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “During the re-release of Pawan Kalyan's movie 'Cameraman Ganga to Rambabu', fans lit scraps of papers inside a theatre in Nandyala, earlier today.” This is not the first time that Pawan Kalyan's fans have vandalised and created chaos inside a theatre. Last year, a few fans vandalised a theatre in Vijaywada. A similar incident occurred in a theatre in Jogulamba Gadwal when a fan vandalised the theatre hall after the movie stopped due to a technical glitch. Even Salman Khan fans did the same by bursting crackers inside the theatres during the Tiger 3 show. 

Actor Pawan Kalyan’s fans started a fire inside a theatre while celebrating the re-release of his film.
byu/LimpCoco inunitedstatesofindia

Redditors slammed Pawan Kalyan’s fans for the ‘dangerous stunt’. One of the comments read, “south Indian people keep flaunting how they are the most educated and well-mannered group.” Another wrote, “What is wrong with them? It’s dangerous.” Another wrote, “dumb ways to die.” Another comment read, “The Indian fan culture needs to be stopped.” Another user wrote, "This is so stupid, these people should be in jail." 

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is currently shooting for a film titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Harish Shankar, apart from OG with Sujeeth, which will also hit screens this year.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

JDU issues three-line-whip to its MLAs ahead of Feb 12 Bihar floor test

Viral video: Passengers push Mumbai local train coach to save man trapped under it, watch

World Book Fair 2024 begins in Delhi today: Check venue, ticket prices, traffic advisory

Viral video: Man finds worm in Cadbury chocolate, sparks online outrage

US President Joe Biden says Gaza fighting 'over the top', pushing for a pause

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside pics from Badshah's new swanky 9,000 sq ft restaurants

In pics: 5 times Sanjana Sanghi impress fans in Indian ensemble

Kiara Advani to Deepika Padukone, celeb-inspired red outfit ideas for Christmas party

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Kiara Advani raise glam quotient at Umang 2023

Sshura Khan poses with Arbaaz Khan's son, Salman Khan and family; newlyweds share inside photos from nikaah ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE