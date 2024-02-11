Reddit slams Pawan Kalyan fans for lighting fire inside theatre to celebrate re-release of his old film: ‘So stupid’

Netizens slam Pawan Kalyan fans for igniting fire in theatres showing Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu.

The re-release of Puri Jagannadh’s 2012 Pawan Kalyan-starrer Cameraman Gangatho Rambabu turned costly, and dangerous for a theatre owner in Nandyala. The fans of Pawan Kalyan ignited a fire in the theatre to celebrate the film’s re-release.

The video of fans lighting up a fire inside the theatre went viral on social media. In the video, they can be seen howling and dancing after burning scraps of paper in the theatre. They can also be seen cheering, holding placards, and egging each other on as the fire rages on. It’s unknown if a complaint has been lodged against them and if they have been arrested.

ANI shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “During the re-release of Pawan Kalyan's movie 'Cameraman Ganga to Rambabu', fans lit scraps of papers inside a theatre in Nandyala, earlier today.” This is not the first time that Pawan Kalyan's fans have vandalised and created chaos inside a theatre. Last year, a few fans vandalised a theatre in Vijaywada. A similar incident occurred in a theatre in Jogulamba Gadwal when a fan vandalised the theatre hall after the movie stopped due to a technical glitch. Even Salman Khan fans did the same by bursting crackers inside the theatres during the Tiger 3 show.

Redditors slammed Pawan Kalyan’s fans for the ‘dangerous stunt’. One of the comments read, “south Indian people keep flaunting how they are the most educated and well-mannered group.” Another wrote, “What is wrong with them? It’s dangerous.” Another wrote, “dumb ways to die.” Another comment read, “The Indian fan culture needs to be stopped.” Another user wrote, "This is so stupid, these people should be in jail."

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is currently shooting for a film titled Ustaad Bhagat Singh with Harish Shankar, apart from OG with Sujeeth, which will also hit screens this year.