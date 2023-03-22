Search icon
Rashmika Mandanna drops a bombshell, says won't dance to her Pushpa song Saami Saami anymore; here's why

Read on to know why Rashmika Mandanna refuses to groove to Saami Saami from Allu Arjun's Pushpa The Rise in the future.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Mar 22, 2023, 06:14 AM IST

Rashmika Mandanna drops a bombshell, says won't dance to her Pushpa song Saami Saami anymore; here's why
Rashmika Mandanna doing Saami Saami/File photo

Actress Rashmika Mandanna has said that she will not be dancing to the popular number Saami Saami from Pushpa: The Rise anymore. Rashmika interacted with her fans in a question-and-answer session.

When a fan told her that he wants to groove with her to her famous Saami Saami song, Rashmika said she's danced ‘too many times' to the song. She wrote back: "I've done saami saami step tooooo many times.. that now I feel like I'll have issues with my back when I get older.. why you do this to me re.. ?? let's do something else when me meet."

She was also asked if she would be working with Thalapathy Vijay, to which Rashmika replied that she is manifesting that. One even asked her if she likes Malayalam cinema, to which Rashmika replied: "Are you kidding.. loveeeeee Malayalam cinema..Malayalam films are just so pure and people are fullllll love."

The actress also told a fan, who enquired about her performing Lavani at an award event, that she will speak Marathi "little little". "It was surreal…. Learnt some new Marathi phrases well.. soon I'll manage to speak like little little.. ?? hopefully!," Rashmika said.

Rashmika is now looking forward to the release of Pushpa: The Rule starring Allu Arjun.

