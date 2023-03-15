Viral video: Rashmika Mandanna reacts as she is asked about India star Shubman Gill, watch

Rashmika reacts as she is asked about Shubman Gill

Young India opener Shubman Gill recently grabbed everyone’s attention after reports surfaced that the India cricketer has a crush on South star Rashmika Mandanna. It is to be noted that the rumors of Shubman Gill dating Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan started doing the rounds last year after the two were spotted together having dinner. On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna, who became a popular name after the success of Telugu film Pushpa, is reportedly dating South superstar Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika Mandanna recently responded to rumors during the Lakme Fashion Week. In a viral video, a paparazzo can be heard asking, “Rashmika ji aap sabke crush bann gaye ho… cricketers ke bhi." Rashmika smiled and said, “Yaa."

For his part, Shubman Gill has rejected reports that he has a crush on Rashmika Mandanna. The rumors started after Instagram page named Instantbollywood posted side-by-side pictures of Shubman and Mandanna. The photos were captioned “crush update: Rashmika Mandanna". Shubman, 23, took to the comment section of the post and rubbished the claims, saying “Which media interaction was this that I myself don’t know anything about."