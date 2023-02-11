Rashmika Mandanna reveals if 'she owns 5 luxurious flats' in '5 different cities', says this

File Photo

Actress Rashmika Mandanna, also known as the national crush, has been making headlines for various reasons. Recently, she was in news after a report stating that she has bought five luxurious apartments in five different cities within five years of her career, circulated.

The actress has now reacted to the reports about her 5 ‘luxurious’ apartments. She reacted to the post which claimed that she owns five luxurious apartments in Hyderabad, Goa, Coorg, Mumbai, and Bangalore. The post further read, “she invested in these properties back to back in 2021.” On the same post, Rashmika commented, “I wish it were true.”

Earlier, while speaking to Good Times, the actress revealed why she opted to get the word 'irreplaceable' tattooed on her right hand below her wrist. Rashmika said, "I think when I did get it done, I initially didn’t have any idea as such in mind as to what I want to get. There was this boy in my college who came and said, oh, girls can't take so much pain because, you know, girls are very scared of needles, and me being a rebel back then, I was like I'll show you. And then I wanted to get a tattoo done, but I didn't know what to actually get done."

The actress further continued, "Like, I didn't know I wanted something and then I was sitting and thinking this through and then I realised I've always had this urge of being real and being just me. And I believe every other human being is irreplaceable. Like your energy cannot be replaced by someone else's energy. Nobody else can be you. You're irreplaceable to them. All of us are unique in our own ways and irreplaceable. So I wanted to show that and remind people that everyone is important."

Read|Rashmika Mandanna trolled for saying south cinema is about 'mass masala, item numbers': 'Really stupid thing to say'