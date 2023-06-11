Rajinikanth to reunite with Amitabh Bachchan after 32 years for Thalaivar 170 directed by TJ Gnanavel: Report

Amitabh Bachchan-Rajinikanth/File photo

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, the two legends of the Indian film industry, are set to share screen space together after more than 30 years in the former's upcoming film, which currently has the working title of Thalaivar 170. The film is being directed by TJ Gnanavel, whose last release was Suriya-starrer Jai Bhim.

As per a report in ETimes, Amitabh Bachchan has been approached to play a significant role in the film, which is currently in its early stage of pre-production. The discussion with Big B is still in process and the makers will make an official announcement soon if things go as planned. The report added that Rajinikanth will play a Muslim police officer in the film, which is based on a true incident.

The two superstars were last seen together in the 1991 action drama Hum in which the Enthiran actor played the younger brother to the Shahenshah actor. They also shared screen space in the action films Andhaa Kaanoon and Geraftaar, released in 1983 and 1985 respectively. In the former, Bachchan made an extended special appearance while in the latter, Rajinikanth was seen in a crucial cameo.

Thalaivar 170 was announced on March 2 earlier this year by the banner Lyca Productions on the birthday of their chairman Subaskaran. The music will be composed by Aniruddh Ravichander, who is the son of Rajinikanth's wife Latha Rajinikanth's brother Ravi Raghavendra. It is slated to release in theatres next year.

Before the TJ Gnanavel film, Rajinikanth will be seen next in the action-comedy Jailer, directed by Nelson. The film, which has a pan-India cast of Shiva Rajkumar, Jackie Shroff, Tamannah Bhatia, and Mohanlal, is set to clash at the box office with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Akshay Kumar's OMG 2, and Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar on August 11.



