Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas move out of their Rs 166 crore LA mansion, file case against...

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's luxurious mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a special room for wine, an indoor basketball court, a bowling alley inside, a home theater, a lounge for fun, a spa with a steam shower, a full-service gym, and a room for playing billiards.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 02:52 PM IST

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have moved out of their luxurious home in California which is worth Rs 166 crore because of water damage, which led to mold growing in their mansion. This caused a legal fight that's still happening, as reported by Page Six.

As per the report, the couple bought the house in September 2019 for $20 million. It has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen, a special room for wine, an indoor basketball court, a bowling alley inside, a home theater, a lounge for fun, a spa with a steam shower, a full-service gym, and a room for playing billiards.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

However, a lawsuit filed in May 2023, which Page Six got the details of, says that issues with the pool and spa started around April 2020. There were problems like ‘porous waterproofing,’ which caused mold to grow and other related problems, making things really tough for the newly married couple.

The complaint states, “At or about the same time, a water leak appeared at the barbecue area on the deck. This leak damaged a portion of the interior living area immediately below the deck.”

As per the report, he problems allegedly made the premises ‘virtually unlivable and dangerous from a health perspective to occupy.’ The waterproofing issues will exceed $1.5 million which is Rs 12 crore. Damages will cost around around $2.5 million (over Rs 20 crore).

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the Hollywood film Love Again wherein she was seen romancing Sam Heughan. She will next be seen in the film Heads Of State which also stars John Cena and Idris Elba. The actress also missed her cousin Parineeti Chopra’s wedding due to her work commitments.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

