Pritam and Shirley Setia collaborate with Marshmello for the track 'BIBA', song out now!

In an industry first, electronic dance music DJ-producer Marshmello and Bollywood’s most sought after music-composer Pritam have released BIBA, a collaborative track. BIBA is Marshmello and Pritam’s first project together.

BIBA, which is now live for streaming worldwide, represents an increasingly multicultural music industry that weaves together genres, languages and starpower across borders. The uplifting, romantic track combines the pure emotion and joy of Bollywood with Marshmello’s world-class contemporary production that fills stadiums and festival-grounds around the world. The track also features Indo-Kiwi artist and Youtube phenomenon Shirley Setia.

“I went to India for the first time ever a few years ago and I had no clue how much it would change me. The amount of love, strength and compassion the people of India have is remarkable. I’ve never been somewhere where I felt so appreciated and loved by so many and from that moment on it became one of my favorite places and I always wanted to do something for the culture,” Marshmello said in a statement.

“When I connected with Pritam, I told him we have to do something fun together, something that makes you want to get up and dance and I think Biba is perfectly that. I’m excited for the world to hear it!” he added.

Entirely in Hindi, BIBA could be viewed as Marshmello’s most directly cross-cultural project to date. His collaborator is Bollywood’s most successful composer, having scored music for more than 100 Indian films and with an understanding of popular music Pritam was deemed as a natural fit for the track. For BIBA, Pritam experimented with genres and created completely new sounds.

Pritam added, "Marshmello's team and I wanted to collaborate on music that would be very popular and still retain that Indian sound, something that could play at weddings. I enjoyed working on 'BIBA' with him and the experience allowed me to see why he is the biggest music producer."

The music video for BIBA will be directed by filmmaker, Punit Malhotra. The director will also be releasing one of the most anticipated films of 2019, Student of the Year 2 in May.

As part of the collaboration, Marshmello will perform select shows in India. Fans can catch him at Supersonic Arena in Hyderabad (February 15); Huda Grounds in New Delhi (February 16); and Supersonic Festival in Pune (February 17).