Prabhas to star in comedy film, wishes his fans to accept him in different roles

Whenever we mention Prabhas, the first thought that strikes our mind is 'Bahubali.' The actor is resonated with his 'larger-than-life' characters, and his die-hard fans always wanted to see their Darling in grandeur films. Prabhas is thankful for the love of his admirers, but that admiration limits his film's selection. He doesn't want to disappoint his fans, by doing a simple film, made under a limited budget, where his character is not larger-than-life, but real and relatable. But he asks his fans to allow him to experiment with his choice.

During the recent group interaction, Prabhas said that he has already started the process, and his upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam' is one such film. Then, he said, "In a few months, I'm starting with my comedy film. But, before that, I need to get a little confident with Radhe Shyam's (reception), and then I'll go for a very small film." Prabhas also predicted his fans' initial reaction. "People will get shocked, my fans will hate me for some time (laughs). But, I will tell them that 'I'm giving them 90 percent what you want, but let me try something' (else)."

Prabhas recalled that during his initial career he tried doing a content-driven film that bombed at the box office. Since then, he had decided that he would entertain his audience, and then after some time, he would choose a different subject, hoping that his fans will accept it.

The actor honestly added that even makers don't approach him with content-driven scripts, or films where he's playing a common man. "No, they won't (laughs). If I say I'm doing a comedy film, no one feels happy. My fans and directors want me to be this larger-than-life character. I'm very happy with the fact that you're giving me 'Adipurush,' 'Salaar,' 'Project K,' 'Spirit,' but let me try... it is nice to go (for) content-oriented (films)."

'Radhe Shyam' will hit cinemas on 11 March.

