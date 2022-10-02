Ponniyin Selvan box office collection day 2: Mani Ratnam's film collects Rs 64 crore in India

File photo

Ponniyin Selvan box office collection: Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam, has been a box office smash. According to reports, the movie has made more than Rs 150 crore in just two days globally. The film has made Rs 64 crore in terms of its business in India.

Based on Kalki's five-volume epic historical fiction novel on the Chola monarchy, Ponniyi Selvan I or Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 was published in 1955. Two films based on the classic Tamil literary work have been produced by the National Award-winning filmmaker.

Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, “#PonniyinSelvan trending tremendously well in Tamil Nadu as it raked ₹ 37 cr nett in Two days in the state. Friday - ₹ 19.50 cr Saturday- ₹ 17.50 cr Rest of India Two days biz - ₹ 27 cr nett ( Hindi ₹ 4.50 cr ) All India 2 days net biz- ₹ 64 cr nett !! #PS1.”

For the unversed, makers of Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 had been threatened by local fringe groups in Canada. As cinema owners in some cities of Canada prepare for the release of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's film, several have received threats against screenings

He had previously written, “TN - ₹ 25.86 cr, AP/TS - ₹ 5.93 cr, KA - ₹ 5.04 cr, KL - ₹ 3.70 cr, ROI - ₹ 3.51 cr, OS - ₹ 34.25 cr [Reported Locs], Total - ₹ 78.29 cr, BIGGEST Kollywood opening of 2022 at the WW Box Office. #PonniyinSelvan.”

Talking about the film, it is a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s. It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film Raavan in 2010.

In the film, Aishwarya will be seen in dual roles. She will play queen Nandini, the princess of Pazhuvoor, who is on a mission to seek vengeance, as well as Mandakini Devi in the historical drama.

Apart from Aishwarya, the film also stars an ensemble cast of south actors Vikram, Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar and Jayam Ravi