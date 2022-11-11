Ponniyin Selvan 1 Hindi OTT release: When, where to watch Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram starrer historical epic

Ponniyin Selvan 1/File photo

Mani Ratnam's historical epic Ponniyin Selvan 1 was released in the theatres on September 30 and turned out to be a blockbuster success earning close to Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office. The film had its OTT premiere on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on October 28 for early access and it opened to all subscribers on November 4.

Now, the film's Hindi version has been made available for early access from Friday, November 11, and those, who don't wish to avail of the option to rent Ponniyin Selvan 1 or PS-1 now, can wait till November 26 when the historical epic film will be accessible to all Prime subscribers.

The OTT giant took to its social media handles and made the announcement as it wrote, "the wait ends! bringing to you this epic tale of power, glory and grandeur #PS1onPrime in Hindi, rent to watch now! Coming to Prime on Nov 26". The film boasts of an ensemble comprising of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and others.

Originally made in Tamil, the film revolves around the war of succession in one of the strongest dynasties in the world - the Cholas. Several artists such as M. G. Ramachandran, Kamal Haasan, and Rajinikanth tried to adapt the novel into a film in the last six decades, and finally, Mani Ratnam succeeded in his endeavour.



READ | Ponniyin Selvan: Amul celebrates Aishwarya Rai, Chiyaan Vikram, Mani Ratnam's film with quirky topical

Ponniyin Selvan 1 has been applauded for its masterful storytelling, visual spectacle, amazing performances, captivating plot, massive star cast, exceptional music, and brilliant cinematography. The sequel or the conclusion Ponniyin Selvan II or Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 will be released next year in 2023, as revealed in the closing credits.