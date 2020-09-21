'Nishabdham' trailer: R Madhavan and Anushka Shetty's edge-of-the-seat thriller will leave you excited

The trailer for Nishabdham (Telugu) and Silence (Tamil) is out. Starring R Madhvan, Anushka Shetty, Anjali and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles, the film is an out-and-out thriller. In the movie, Anushka is seen playing the role of a deaf and mute girl who witnesses a tragic incident at a villa touted to be haunted. The house is introduced to her by Madhavan's character. The dubbed version of the film will also be released in Malayalam.

The premise for Nishabdham is described as 'Sakshi, a talented artist who is deaf and mute, gets entangled in a criminal investigation when she unexpectedly witnesses a tragic incident that occurs in a villa with a reputation for being haunted. With a team of police detectives determined to get to the bottom of the case and the list of suspects ranging from a ghost to a missing young girl, Nishabdham promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep the audience guessing until the very end.'

Check out the trailer below:

Talking about the film, Prime Video stated, 'Silence is the story of Sakshi (Anushka Shetty), an artist with speech impairment and Anthony (R Madhavan) who is a celebrity musician. How the two come together and what transpires from there is what forms the crux of this beautiful story.'

Nishabdham is directed by Hemanth Madhukar and produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla. The film also stars Michael Madsen and Subbaraju in pivotal roles.

It is all set to be streamed on Amazon Prime Video from October 2, 2020.