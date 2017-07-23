Nicole Ari Parker to star in indie comedy 'Headshop'

Actress Nicole Ari Parker has been tapped to play the lead in an upcoming indie comedy "Headshop".

The 46-year-old star has joined Evan Ross, Arden Myrin, and Roger Cross in the film, being directed by Kim Bass, reported Deadline.

The film is currently shooting in LA.

Parker stars as Dr Latrice Monroe, a therapist who after a devastating loss, tries to reconnect to her roots by opening her new office in a neighbourhood that's very resistant to her services.

She was was last seen on the big screen in the holiday film "Almost Christmas".

