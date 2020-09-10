Miya George shares bridal shower photos ahead of wedding with Ashwin Philip

Only a few days are left for Malayalam actor Miya George to enter marital bliss. Her near and dear ones decided to host a bridal shower for the actor. The actor took to her Instagram page and shared a few selfies posing during her bridal shower. In the photos, she is seen wearing a peach-pink coloured gown. She also wore a bride-t-be sash and pink heart-shaped sunglasses.

Miya captioned her post stating, "Bridal shower."

Miya got engaged to Ashwin Philip and they also had a marriage fixation ceremony and betrothal reception. She shared several photos from the ceremonies on her Instagram page and the official photographer also shared the videos on their YouTube page.

Take a look at it below:

As per reports, Miya and Ashwin are an arranged match and met via a matrimonial website. The wedding date is yet to be announced. Their engagement ceremony was held in Kottayam, Kerala in the presence of their family members. Talking about Ashwin, he is a businessman by profession.

Meanwhile, Miya is a popular Malayalam actor with several hit films in her kitty. Her first leading role was back in 2012 in the film, Chettayees where she was seen alongside Lal, Biju Menon, Suresh Krishna, P. Sukumar and Sunil Bab.

Her popular films include Red Wine, Memories, 32aam Adhyayam 23aam Vaakyam, Indru Netru Naalai, Anarkali, Pavada, Valleem Thetti Pulleem Thetti, The Great Father, Brother's Day, Driving License to name a few.

Her upcoming film includes a Tamil flick titled Cobra and a Malayalam film named Kanmanilla. She will also be seen in a film alongside Kalidas Jayaram.