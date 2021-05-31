'Miss my baby': Shweta Agarwal shares a romantic throwback photo with hubby Aditya Narayan

Aditya Narayan’s wife Shweta Agarwal took to her Instagram page to show how much she’s missing him. She posted a throwback picture of them, in which she kisses him on the cheek. While both wore sunglasses, Aditya completed his look by wearing a cap with his cool casual outfit.

Shweta captioned her post with a series of emojis, including a red heart and heart-eyes. Aditya wrote, “I miss my baby,” adding crying and heart emojis at the end.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aditya Narayan is currently busy shooting for the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 12’, away from Mumbai in Daman.

Hence, Shweta has been posting some mushy photos confessing with them that she is missing him a lot.

Shweta recently posted another picture of them together on April 29, she captioned it, “Major Missing” adding a heart emoji to which Aditya replied, “Miss you always my love” adding a kiss and a heart emoji in the end.

The couple had met during the filming of their debut Bollywood film 'Shaapit'. They had been in a relationship for 10 years before they tied the knot in December last year. Unfortunately, the two tested positive for COVID-19 in April and were in quarantine.

Recently, Aditya made headlines for slamming Amit Kumar, son of Kishore Kumar, who appeared on 'Indian Idol 12'. He had criticised the contestants and the judges for putting up a poor show.

He also stirred up a controversy by using 'Alibaug' as a derogatory term. Aditya however apologised via his social media pages.