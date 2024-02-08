Meet star with Rs 3100 crore net worth, has Rs 800-crore property, studio, sports teams; still not India's richest actor

This superstar has a net worth of Rs 3100 crore, which includes Rs 800 crore in real estate as well as several sports teams.

Can you imagine an actor in India, who is richer than even Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor, who makes more money than SS Rajamouli every year, and owns more sports teams than Shah Rukh Khan. He has private jet, a studio, and a horde of other expensive things. Yet, despite these riches, he is still not India’s richest actor. We are talking about Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, who has amassed his massive net worth over four decades of success.

Nagarjuna’s massive net worth and riches

According to Financial Express, Nagarjuna, one of the most successful actors in Telugu cinema history, has a net worth of over $364 million (around Rs 3100 crore). The 64-year-old actor has amassed this wealth not just by acting. Granted that acting has contributed to it hugely but the bulk of Nagarjuna’s earnings have come from his off-screen work, including film production. Apart from his acting fees and earnings from hosting Bigg Boss Telugu, Nagarjuna also is a film producer, owning a studio. In addition, he also heads the N3 Realty Enterprises, a real estate and construction firm. As per reports, the value of all real estate owned by Nagarjuna is around Rs 800 crore.

Nagarjuna, an avid sports fan, is also owner of various sports teams across sports. This includes the Mumbai Masters of the Indian Badminton League, Mahi Racing Team India in FIM Supersport World Championship, and Kerala Blasters FC in the Indian Super League. The veteran actor also has several brand endorsements.

Why Nagarjuna is not India’s richest actor

But his Rs 3100-crore net worth is not enough to crown Nagarjuna as India’s richest actor. That crown sits comfortably on the head of Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar has a reported net worth of around Rs 6000 crore, which makes him one of the richest actors in the world. The only other Indian actor richer than Nagarjuna is Hrithik Roshan, whose net worth is reported to be around Rs 3200 crore.