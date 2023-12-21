This actor has done just one film, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Prabhas; been to prison, secret to his wealth is...

Meet actor who has only done one film in his career but is still richer than A-list superstars.

Actors in India are popular and rich, both. The richest and wealthiest actors in India are often always those who dabble in other business ventures. For instance, the richest Indian actor is Shah Rukh Khan and his wealth stems not just from films but also from sports, real estate, and even visual effects design among other things. Similarly, there is an ‘actor’, who is just one film old but already dwarfs the wealth of A-listers like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Prabhas.

The one-film-old actor who is richer than superstars

The man who has this distinction is businessman-turned-actor Raj Kundra. The entrepreneur, who is married to actress Shilpa Shetty, recently made his film debut, playing himself in his own biopic UT 69. The film touched upon the time when Kundra was arrested on the allegations of producing porn films and spent time in a Mumbai prison. The experience has meant that Kundra is now a legitimate film actor. And his already existing wealth of over Rs 3000 crore makes him one of the richest in India, certainly richer than Salman Khan (Rs 2900 crore), Akshay Kumar (Rs 2500 crore), and Prabhas (Rs 300 crore).

The secret to Raj Kundra’s wealth

According to multiple sources, Kundra’s net worth is around $350 million (Rs 3000 crore), which makes him one of the richest people in the entertainment industry. However, the source of his wealth is not entirely the entertainment business. Kundra, along with wife Shilpa Shetty, is one of the co-owners of the Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals. Apart from this, he also heads successful business ventures like Groupco Developers and TMT Global, and has investments in various other ventures. Kundra is also the CEO of J L Stream PVT Ltd, which covers social media live streaming platforms.