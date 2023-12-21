Headlines

Not Sanjay Dutt, but this National Awardee was Subhash Ghai's original choice to play Khal Nayak

This actor has done just one film, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Prabhas; been to prison, secret to his wealth is...

India's most expensive web series cost Rs 200 crore, more than Dunki, Animal; it's not Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Farzi

Winter Solstice 2023: All you need to know about the shortest day of year

Watch: RCB's latest buy handed four-match ban for 'intimidating' umpire during Big Bash League match

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

CAT Result 2023 declared: 14 students score 100 percentile, step-by-step guide to check result

Not Sanjay Dutt, but this National Awardee was Subhash Ghai's original choice to play Khal Nayak

This actor has done just one film, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Prabhas; been to prison, secret to his wealth is...

Healthy snacks to eat in winter

9 must-watch comedy films of Shah Rukh Khan

Tips to follow fitness resolution successfully

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Not Sanjay Dutt, but this National Awardee was Subhash Ghai's original choice to play Khal Nayak

This actor has done just one film, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Prabhas; been to prison, secret to his wealth is...

Ajay Devgn reacts to daughter Nysa Devgan being followed by paparazzi, trolled on social media: ‘You can’t change…’

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This actor has done just one film, still richer than Salman, Akshay, Prabhas; been to prison, secret to his wealth is...

Meet actor who has only done one film in his career but is still richer than A-list superstars.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 07:37 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Actors in India are popular and rich, both. The richest and wealthiest actors in India are often always those who dabble in other business ventures. For instance, the richest Indian actor is Shah Rukh Khan and his wealth stems not just from films but also from sports, real estate, and even visual effects design among other things. Similarly, there is an ‘actor’, who is just one film old but already dwarfs the wealth of A-listers like Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Prabhas.

The one-film-old actor who is richer than superstars

The man who has this distinction is businessman-turned-actor Raj Kundra. The entrepreneur, who is married to actress Shilpa Shetty, recently made his film debut, playing himself in his own biopic UT 69. The film touched upon the time when Kundra was arrested on the allegations of producing porn films and spent time in a Mumbai prison. The experience has meant that Kundra is now a legitimate film actor. And his already existing wealth of over Rs 3000 crore makes him one of the richest in India, certainly richer than Salman Khan (Rs 2900 crore), Akshay Kumar (Rs 2500 crore), and Prabhas (Rs 300 crore).

The secret to Raj Kundra’s wealth

According to multiple sources, Kundra’s net worth is around $350 million (Rs 3000 crore), which makes him one of the richest people in the entertainment industry. However, the source of his wealth is not entirely the entertainment business. Kundra, along with wife Shilpa Shetty, is one of the co-owners of the Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals. Apart from this, he also heads successful business ventures like Groupco Developers and TMT Global, and has investments in various other ventures. Kundra is also the CEO of J L Stream PVT Ltd, which covers social media live streaming platforms.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

20 cases of Covid sub-variant JN.1 found in Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa

Amid evolving global dynamic in Pacific region, DU Prof Pankaj Choudhary meets New Zealand's PM

IPL 2024: IT giant may replace Tata as title sponsor, it's not Murthy’s Infosys, Nadar’s HCL or Premji's Wipro

Volkswagen Group to adopt Tesla’s EV charging standard

5 Reasons You Can't Afford To Miss 'Chamak', The Biggest Musical Web Thriller of 2023

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan amp up starry quotient at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's niece Sharmin Segal wedding reception

Inside pictures of world's only 10-star hotel; check amenities, per room price

Tejasswi Prakash burns the internet in red body-hugging gown with deep plunging neckline, Karan Kundra reacts

Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos meets SS Rajamouli, Prabhas, Allu Arjun, Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Jr NTR; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE