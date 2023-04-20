Meet Ralph Fiennes, best known as Lord Voldemort from Harry Potter, his net worth is...

Search icon
English actor Ralph Fiennes rose to fame as Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 06:39 PM IST

Ralph Fiennes, also known as Lord Voldemort or Tom Riddle from the Harry Potter franchise, is a prominent English actor, director, and film producer with an estimated net worth of $60 million. Born on December 22, 1962, in Ipswich, Suffolk, England, Ralph is the son of Mark Fiennes, a farmer, and Jennifer Lash, a writer and painter. He spent his childhood with six siblings in West Cork and County Kilkenny, Ireland.

Ralph attended St Kieran's College and later transferred to Newton School and Bishop Wordsworth's School for his education. He pursued his passion for the arts and studied at the Chelsea College of Art before enrolling at London's Royal Academy of Dramatic Art to kickstart his acting career.

In his personal life, Ralph was previously married to Alex Kingston, and he was also in a relationship with Francesca Annis for 11 years before their separation in 2006.

Ralph's acting career began in 1992 with his portrayal of 'Heathcliff' in the film adaptation of Emily Bronte's 'Wuthering Heights.' He then landed a crucial role in Steven Spielberg's 'Schindler's List' in 1993, playing 'Amon Goeth' in the movie about the mass murder of Jews by Nazis.

In 2005, Ralph gained significant recognition and popularity for his role as the lead villain, 'Lord Voldemort,' in 'Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.' He continued his portrayal of the iconic character in the sequels, 'Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix' and 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1 and Part 2.'

Aside from his work in the Harry Potter franchise, Ralph is also known for his performances in movies like 'The Constant Gardener,' a movie adaptation of John le Carre's novel, 'The English Patient,' 'The White Crow,' 'Faith Healer,' 'In Bruges,' 'The Duchess,' and 'The Reader.' Ralph Fiennes is a highly versatile actor who has made a lasting impact on the entertainment industry through his exceptional talent and passion for his craft.

Read more: Meet Sabyasachi Mukherjee, sold books for admission to come out as an award winning designer, know his complete story

