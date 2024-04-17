Meet actress who ended 36-year marriage, raised eyebrows with second wedding at age 66, caused major controversy when...

This actress, a popular name on TV and in films, surprised one and all by marrying at the age of 66

Bushra Ansari is one of the most prominent actresses in Pakistan film and television industry, and she has been for over three decades. The actress has worked in some of the biggest and most memorable shows in Pakistan television history. But of late, it’s her personal life that has kept her in the headlines, most notably her wedding at the age of 66.

Who is Bushra Ansari?

Bushra Ansari was born in 1956 in Karachi and began her acting career in the late-70s with the TV show Fifty Fifty and went on to appear in several popular shows like Saturday Night Live and Umrao Jan Ada. She also turned writer with shows like Kuch Dil Ne Kaha and Makan, apart from appearing in films like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani and Ho Mann Jahaan. Bushra was born Bushra Bashir but changed her name to Ansari after her marriage to Iqbal Ansari in 1978, the same year she began acting.

Why Bushra Ansari’s personal life is news

In 2014, Bushra stunned fans when she announced that she and her husband were getting divorced after 36 years together. The actress and Iqbal Ansari kept a low profile throughout their separation too. Now, a decade later, Bushra is again in the news, this time for her second marriage. On Monday, Bushra – now 67 – revealed that she married again last year. She revealed that she is married to Iqbal Hussain and has been for a year now. The two addressed the stigma around people getting married in their 60s. While many fans have praised Bushra’s decision, others have criticised it and called it controversial.

Bushra was most recently seen in the Ramadan special series Very Filmy, which aired on Pakistan’s Hum TV. She is also seen in the soap opera Tere Bin.

