Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actress who ended 36-year marriage, raised eyebrows with second wedding at age 66, caused major controversy when...

'Electoral bonds world's biggest...': Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi, calls him 'champion of corruption'

After Rs 3500000000 funding rounds, Wow! Momo gets Rs 700000000 from…

Meet woman who is married to a superstar, lives away from limelight, their wedding was kept secret, she is from..

'I'm out of control': AP Dhillon justifies breaking guitar on Coachella stage, slams 'controlled media'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actress who ended 36-year marriage, raised eyebrows with second wedding at age 66, caused major controversy when...

Meet man who was once an ace shooter, gave up Olympic medal dream to crack UPSC exam, got AIR...

'Electoral bonds world's biggest...': Rahul Gandhi hits out at PM Modi, calls him 'champion of corruption'

10 health benefits of omega-3 fatty acids

5 rice substitutes for healthy weight loss

Benefits of drinking sugarcane juice in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Takes Responsibility Of Firing Outside Salman Khan’s Home

Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts In Manipur, 2 Killed Ahead Of Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit

Israel-Iran Row: Iran Fired 300 Missiles, Drones Overnight, Israel Calls For Emergency UNSC Meet

Meet actress who ended 36-year marriage, raised eyebrows with second wedding at age 66, caused major controversy when...

Meet woman who is married to a superstar, lives away from limelight, their wedding was kept secret, she is from..

Meet actor who gave back-to-back flop films, put career in danger, one film changed his fortune, earned Rs..

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Meet actress who ended 36-year marriage, raised eyebrows with second wedding at age 66, caused major controversy when...

This actress, a popular name on TV and in films, surprised one and all by marrying at the age of 66

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 17, 2024, 03:07 PM IST

article-main
Bushra Ansari
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bushra Ansari is one of the most prominent actresses in Pakistan film and television industry, and she has been for over three decades. The actress has worked in some of the biggest and most memorable shows in Pakistan television history. But of late, it’s her personal life that has kept her in the headlines, most notably her wedding at the age of 66.

Who is Bushra Ansari?

Bushra Ansari was born in 1956 in Karachi and began her acting career in the late-70s with the TV show Fifty Fifty and went on to appear in several popular shows like Saturday Night Live and Umrao Jan Ada. She also turned writer with shows like Kuch Dil Ne Kaha and Makan, apart from appearing in films like Jawani Phir Nahi Ani and Ho Mann Jahaan. Bushra was born Bushra Bashir but changed her name to Ansari after her marriage to Iqbal Ansari in 1978, the same year she began acting.

Why Bushra Ansari’s personal life is news

In 2014, Bushra stunned fans when she announced that she and her husband were getting divorced after 36 years together. The actress and Iqbal Ansari kept a low profile throughout their separation too. Now, a decade later, Bushra is again in the news, this time for her second marriage. On Monday, Bushra – now 67 – revealed that she married again last year. She revealed that she is married to Iqbal Hussain and has been for a year now. The two addressed the stigma around people getting married in their 60s. While many fans have praised Bushra’s decision, others have criticised it and called it controversial.

Bushra was most recently seen in the Ramadan special series Very Filmy, which aired on Pakistan’s Hum TV. She is also seen in the soap opera Tere Bin.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Nausheen, who cracked UPSC 2023 exam with AIR 9, she studied from...

India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor will be game changer like Silk Route: PM Modi

Meet man, who never went to college, joined company at 18, now earns Rs 10 crore as...

Salman Khan's family is 'taken aback' after 'disturbing' firing incident, reacts to people calling it a publicity stunt

Heavy rains lash UAE, authorites issue 'unsettled weather' warning

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya attend S Shankar's daughter Aishwarya's star-studded wedding

In pics: Sanya Malhotra attends opening of school for neurodivergent individuals to mark World Autism Month

Remember Jibraan Khan? Shah Rukh's son in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, who worked in Brahmastra; here’s how he looks now

From Bade Miyan Chote Miyan to Aavesham: Indian movies to watch in theatres this weekend

Streaming This Week: Amar Singh Chamkila, Premalu, Fallout, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement