Entertainment

Meet actor, son of driver, who started working at 16, earned Rs 50 as first pay, is now charging Rs 150 crore

Meet actor who worked as an assistant director, and backstage worker, and is now a superstar.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 07:11 PM IST

Edited by

Several Indian actors began to work from a young age and have now made their mark in the industry. From Hrithik Roshan to Aamir Khan, many actors started as child artistes and are now superstars. However, there is one actor who came to Banglore at 16 with just Rs 300 and is now a superstar. 

The actor we are talking about worked as an assistant director at the age of 16 and then as a backstage worker for Rs 50 before making his debut and taking over the world of cinema with his performance. He is none other than Yash. 

Yash is a superstar in the Kannada film industry. He was born in a village in Karnataka and was given two names, Naveen legally, and his mother's side of the family named him Yashwanth. However, when he entered films, he adopted his stage name Yash. His father, Arun Kumar Gowda, was a driver for the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and later the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation. He always aspired to be an actor from a young age and wanted to quit studying to pursue his dreams. However, his parents insisted that he should complete his education. 

In 2003, at the age of 16, his parents allowed him to go to Banglore to work as an assistant director but stated that he wouldn't be allowed to go back if he returned home. However, the project he was working on, got cancelled after only two days of filming. He stayed in Banglore and worked as a backstage worker and got Rs 50 as his first pay. 

He made his television debut in 2004 with the teleserial Uttarayana and went on to work in several TV series like Nanda Gokula, Male Billu, and Preeti Illada Mele. Well, during this period, he was offered seven films, however, his frequent refusals and his insistence on having the script for each film made available to him was viewed as "arrogance from a newcomer."

He finally made his film debut with a supporting role in Priya Hassan's Jambada Hudugi. His first film as lead, Rocky failed to perform well at the box office. His first box-office success as lead was in the romantic comedy Modalasala, alongside Bhama. After giving a number of hits and flops, Yash created a stir at the box office with his film KGF: Chapter 1 helmed by Prashanth Neel.  it was the most expensive Kannada film at the time and emerged as the highest-grossing Kannada film during its theatrical run. The second part of the film became the fourth highest-grossing Indian film and has made him a pan-India star with a huge fan following. 

Yash is now reportedly going to star in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana which also reportedly stars Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. The actor who got Rs 50 as his first pay is now charging Rs 150 crore for the film as per a report in Hindustan Times. Not only this, if the reports are to be believed, after Ramayana, he will be starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan too. 

A source close to the development was quoted telling Hindustan Times, "Yash understands that he has found a huge fan base among the Hindi audiences due to the success of the KGF franchise. And that is one of the reasons he is excited to enter Bollywood and widen the same. While he is caught up with the shoot of the next part of KGF and Ramayana, he is in no mood to take it slow. He is already in talks for his second film, which is an action project. He is having conversations with Red Chillies Entertainment for the project. At the moment, they have discussed the creative ideas with the actor, who has liked it and wants to see how it turns out to be."

The source added, "There have been conversations around him working with Shah Rukh Khan and it is an idea which got both of the actors super excited. However, they need the right project to collaborate together as it will come with a lot of expectations, and they don’t want to disappoint their fans. That’s why they want it to be a well-thought move, instead of an impulsive one."

