'Master' 1st song 'Kutti Story': Thalapathy Vijay lends voice to Anirudh Ravichander's latest musical offering

How often have very heard that life is very short and thus we should always be happy? Thalapathy Vijay's first song crooned by him along with Anirudh Ravichander, gives us the same message and in a very cute manner. The lyric video has the usage of animated characters, including Vijay's own.

The 'Kutthi Story' is about Vijay telling his students not to stress because problems will come and go. 'Chill' and 'no tension baby' are the favourite catchphrases of the song. Slow and steady wins the race example is also given in the song.

The song also spreads the message to focus on positivity over haters, anger causing misery, and problems. Selfie also plays an important part in the song. Tactics such as 'smart work, hard work, dedication and self-evaluation' have been cited as an example in the song too.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Brigada and Gouri G Kishan in pivotal roles. Vijay plays the role of a college professor in the movie. Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist in the film.