Lal Salaam box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth, Vishnu Vishal-starrer sees dull opening, earns only Rs 4.3 crore

Lal Salaam tarring Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, and Rajinikanth opened to an estimated Rs 4.3 crore nett in India on Friday.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 08:52 AM IST

Edited by

One of the much-anticipated films Lal Salmaan starring Vishnu Vishal, Vikranth, and Rajinikanth, hit the theatres on Friday, February 9. However, the film took a slow start and collected Rs 4.3 crore on day 1.

According to a report by Sacnilk.com, Lal Salaam opened to an estimated Rs 4.3 crore nett in India on Friday. The sports drama had an overall 30.35 percent Tamil occupancy on Friday, with the highest occupancy in Pondicherry at 39.25 percent.

Lal Salaam was initially slated to release during the Pongal festival in January but had a new release date. Produced by Lyca Productions and presented by A Subaskaran, the film features music composed by AR Rahman. After an eight-year-break, Aishwarya Rajinikanth directed Lal Salaam which features Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in lead roles, portraying characters who have been rivals since childhood.

The first half of the movie revolves around their village, its people, and the dynamics between Hindus and Muslims. It also establishes the rivalry between Vishnu's character Thiru and Vikranth's character Shamsu. Rajinikanth plays the role of Moideen Bhai in the film.

At the audio launch of 'Lal Salaam' in Chennai on January 26, left her father Rajiikanth emotional when she addressed the audience. She clarified that her father is not 'Sanghi,' as claimed on social media. She spoke emotionally about her father and the film which left superstar teary-eyed.

'Lal Salaam' is a sports drama set to release in theaters on February 9. On January 26, the audio launch of 'Lal Salaam' happened at the Sri Sairam Institute of Technology in Chennai. During her speech, Aishwarya Rajinikanth expressed gratitude to her team. She also addressed the recent personal attacks her father faced on social media.

She said, "I generally stay away from social media, but my team often tells me what's happening and keep showing some posts. I used to get angry seeing them. We're human beings too. In recent times, many people call my father a Sanghi. I didn't know what it meant. I then asked someone what was the meaning of Sanghi and they said that people who support a particular political party are called Sanghi."

She added, "I'd like to make it clear here, Rajinikanth is not a Sanghi. If he was, he wouldn't have done a film like 'Lal Salaam'." Hearing this, Rajinikanth was left in tears. Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared that putting together the 'Lal Salaam' project was initially challenging because several producers were hesitant to fund it. She mentioned the difficulty in finding financial support for the film. Additionally, Aishwarya revealed that she didn't consider asking her father to be part of the film during the initial stages.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

