Kolkata International Film Festival postponed due to COVID, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee announces new dates

Making an important announcement that is sure to impact film festival participants and cine-lovers, on Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that the 26th Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) has been rescheduled and will now be held in January 2021.

She added that the decision had been taken in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The KIFF was supposed to be organised between November 5 and 12. However, after the announcement of its postponement, the festival will now be held between January 8-15, 2021.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, WB CM tweeted, "After receiving global film fraternity`s consent, I hereby inform all the stakeholders of Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) and cine lovers that our festival has been rescheduled, given the current circumstances. It will now be held from Jan 8-15, 2021. Let the preparations begin!"

As per sources in the state information and culture department, the KIFF committee is working hard to make it a physical event instead of a virtual film festival.

The KIFF is organised every year in Kolkata showcasing many domestic and international films from across the globe.

