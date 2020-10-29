TMC's 'Mark Yourself Safe From BJP' campaign crosses 5 lakh-mark as BJP accuses machinery misuse

Before the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal, the ruling All India Trinamool Congress launched a massive digital campaign called 'Mark Yourself Safe from BJP,' claiming to unite people against the wrongdoings being done by the BJP across the country.

Through this campaign, TMC came up with a website to reach out to the people against the BJP and nominate people from the BJP by marking themselves as 'safe.'

This campaign launched aggressively during the Durga Puja season, has already made a significant outreach among voters.

This campaign's official website, savebengalfrombjp.com, has already marked more than 5 lakh people 'safe' from BJP in just four days.

The campaign has seen the maximum participation of people aged 18–35 years. The Facebook group for the TMC campaign has approximately 82,000 members.

A meme was shared by TMC to get the message home on Twitter via "Bangal Gorbo Mamta," the official fan page of Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee. Mamta Banerjee has been compared to the 2007 Hindi film Welcome Feroz Khan's character RDX in the memes.

In the memorandum, Mamata Banerjee reacted to the famous RDX dialogue, "Abhi Hum Zinda Hai" (I am still alive), looking at PM Modi's political prospects West Bengal.

According to the post shared by TMC via Twitter handle "Banglar Gorbo Mamta," "BJP is destroying Bengal's social fabric by promoting divisive politics, autocracy, inequality and choice restrictions. BJP structural violence believes in spreading hatred against marginalized communities, atrocities on women, etc."

On the same day the campaign was launched BJP general secretary in-charge of the party affairs in the state alleged that attack on BJP workers is continuing. In a tweet about how the state machinery is defying High Court orders for a postmortem of Madan Ghorai.

The BJP worker from Paschim Midnapore district died under police custody 13 days ago.