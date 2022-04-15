KGF Chapter 2 box office collection (Hindi): Prashanth Neel directorial surpasses KGF Chapter 1 Hindi lifetime earnings

Taran Adarsh/Instagram

In a remarkable turn of events, the Hindi version of KGF Chapter 2 has surpassed the lifetime earnings of KGF Chapter 1.

Confirming this Taran Adarsh wrote, “'KGF2' CROSSES LIFETIME BIZ OF 'KGF' ON *DAY 1*... #KGF Part 1: ₹ 44.09 cr [lifetime biz#KGF2: ₹ 53.95 cr [Day 1] Kudos to #Excel [#RiteshSidhwani, #FarhanAkhtar] - #AAFilms [#AnilThadani] for their vision, backing the first part way back in 2018... Now awaiting #KGF3.”





Prashanth Neel's directorial stars Kannada's Rocking Star Yash, with Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon. The film will release tomorrow in 5 languages, and it is a direct sequel to 2018's blockbuster hit KGF Chapter 1.

As per the trade analyst, KGF Chapter 2 beat Odiyan directed by V. A. Shrikumar Menon to emerge as the biggest opener at the Kerala box office.

"#KGFChapter2 BEATS #Odiyan to become the BIGGEST opener ever in Kerala Box Office," wrote Manobala Vijayabalan on Twitter.



Ahead of the release of 'KGF Chapter 2' dropped last month, anticipation to see the real baba of Bollywood Sanjay Dutt cast his spell on-screen has been growing with each passing day. Sanjay's intense look as Adheera has taken over the audience's mind and they can't keep calm with just two days to go for the film to hit theatres.

Amid all the craze to watch Sanjay Dutt as Adheera in 'KGF Chapter 2', a video that is currently going viral on the internet these days is of a fan of Sanjay who visited the actor at his bungalow and was seen saying "my dream has come true". Meanwhile, other excited fans too joined in as the star met with his die-hard fan.