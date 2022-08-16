Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEntertainment

Karthikeya 2 gives tough competition to Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, shows 300% growth in North India

Between Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar, the audience chose Nikhil Siddhartha's Karthikeya 2. The latest Telugu film is trending big time in North India.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 06:58 AM IST

Karthikeya 2 gives tough competition to Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, shows 300% growth in North India
LSC-Karthikeya 2- Raksha Bandhan

Telugu cinema is giving tough competition to Bollywood, and Nikhil Siddhartha's latest fantasy adventure Karthikeya 2 is trending better than Hindi biggies Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. Karthikeya 2 Hindi version was released on Saturday with limited screen space. However, within two days of release, the film showed a 300% jump in collections, a feat that Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar's films failed to achieve. 

Noted critic Taran Adarsh tweeted about the superb trend of Nikhil's film and shared the box office collections of Karthikeya 2. He wrote, "#Karthikeya2 - dubbed in #Hindi - is creating noise in the #Hindi market, despite [i] releasing on Sat, [ii] facing giants like #LSC and #RB and [iii] showcasing at veryyy few screens/shows... Sat 7 lacs, Sun 28 lacs. Total: ₹ 35 lacs... Growth of 300% on Day 2. HINDI version." 

Here's his tweet

Karthikeya 2 has already won rave reviews, and now it's winning North India as well. In the film, Anupam Kher has also done a small cameo appearance, and he shared his excitement of being a part of this epic vision. "Watched #Karthikeya2 last night. Loved it. I have an interesting cameo in it. Film releases In theatres today. Time to immerse in the world of our Indian Culture!"

Here's his tweet

Reportedly, the film is made on Rs 30 crores budget, but the film is getting immense love from India and overseas, and it has become Nikhil's biggest blockbuster. For the unversed, Karthikeya 2 is a mystery adventure saga, delving into the untold story of Lord Krishna, and showcasing Indian culture like never before. 

On the other side, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan continue to struggle at the box office. Both films were released on Thursday, August 11, but they failed to outrun their opening day figures throughout their extended weekend.  

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Who is Leo Kalyan? The artist who sang at Sonam Kapoor's baby shower
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 423 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 16
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.