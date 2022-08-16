Karthikeya 2 gives tough competition to Laal Singh Chaddha, Raksha Bandhan, shows 300% growth in North India

LSC-Karthikeya 2- Raksha Bandhan

Telugu cinema is giving tough competition to Bollywood, and Nikhil Siddhartha's latest fantasy adventure Karthikeya 2 is trending better than Hindi biggies Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan. Karthikeya 2 Hindi version was released on Saturday with limited screen space. However, within two days of release, the film showed a 300% jump in collections, a feat that Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar's films failed to achieve.

Noted critic Taran Adarsh tweeted about the superb trend of Nikhil's film and shared the box office collections of Karthikeya 2. He wrote, "#Karthikeya2 - dubbed in #Hindi - is creating noise in the #Hindi market, despite [i] releasing on Sat, [ii] facing giants like #LSC and #RB and [iii] showcasing at veryyy few screens/shows... Sat 7 lacs, Sun 28 lacs. Total: ₹ 35 lacs... Growth of 300% on Day 2. HINDI version."

Here's his tweet

#Karthikeya2 - dubbed in #Hindi - is creating noise in the #Hindi market, despite [i] releasing on Sat, [ii] facing giants like #LSC and #RB and [iii] showcasing at veryyy few screens/shows... Sat 7 lacs, Sun 28 lacs. Total: 35 lacs... Growth of 300% on Day 2. HINDI version. pic.twitter.com/xES9xMxgXi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 15, 2022

Karthikeya 2 has already won rave reviews, and now it's winning North India as well. In the film, Anupam Kher has also done a small cameo appearance, and he shared his excitement of being a part of this epic vision. "Watched #Karthikeya2 last night. Loved it. I have an interesting cameo in it. Film releases In theatres today. Time to immerse in the world of our Indian Culture!"

Here's his tweet

Reportedly, the film is made on Rs 30 crores budget, but the film is getting immense love from India and overseas, and it has become Nikhil's biggest blockbuster. For the unversed, Karthikeya 2 is a mystery adventure saga, delving into the untold story of Lord Krishna, and showcasing Indian culture like never before.

On the other side, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan continue to struggle at the box office. Both films were released on Thursday, August 11, but they failed to outrun their opening day figures throughout their extended weekend.