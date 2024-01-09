Karmma Calling trailer: Namrata Sheth is out to take her revenge from '90s Bollywood queen' Raveena Tandon

Karmma Calling is the Indian adaptation of the American series Revenge. The Disney+ Hotstar show also stars Varun Sood, Gaurav Sharma, and Waluscha De Sousa in the lead roles and will start streaming from January 26.

The streaming giant Disney+ Hotstar unveiled the trailer for its upcoming series Karmma Calling, headlined by Raveena Tandon, on Tuesday, January 9. The revenge drama also features Namrata Sheth, Varun Sood, Gaurav Sharma, Waluscha De Sousa, and Devangshi Sen in the leading roles.

Raveena Tandon plays '90s Bollywood queen' Indrani Kothari, who now rules Alibaug with her family. Their unapologetically rich world of glitz and glamour is destroyed as a mysterious girl Karmma Talvar, played by Namrata Sheth, enters their lives. She begins a romantic relationship with Indrani's son Ahaan Kothari, essayed by Varun Sood, and is on a mission to extract her revenge from the Kotharis.

Adapted for India and directed by Ruchi Narain, Karmma Calling is the Hindi remake of the American series Revenge, which ran for four seasons from 2011 to 2015. Inspired from Alexandre Dumas' 1844 novel The Count of Monte Cristo, the drama series starred Madeleine Stowe, Emily VanCamp, Gabriel Mann, and Josh Bowman in the lead roles.

Karmma Calling is the second web series headlined by Raveena Tandon after Aranyak. The National Award-winning actress played a morally upright cop Kasturi Dogra searching the culprit behind the murder of a foreign teenage girl in the fictional hill station town named Sironah in Aranyak. The Netflix show also featured Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain, and Meghna Malik in the lead roles.

Coming back to the Hotstar Specials show, Karmma Calling will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from January 26. The suspense drama is produced by Ruchi Narain along with Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir under their production company R.A.T. Films.



