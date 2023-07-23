Kanguva glimpse Twitter reaction: Netizens say Suriya 'will take Kollywood to next level', call film 'visual treat'

Also starring Disha Patani, Suriya's first pan-India film Kanguva will release in ten languages in 3D and 2D versions early next year.

The first glimpse of the much-awaited Tamil epic period drama film Kanguva was released in the wee hours of Sunday, July 23, on the occasion of Suriya's 48th birthday. The National Award-winning actor is seen as a mighty warrior in his first look from the Siva directorial. Twitter is abuzz with Suriya fans already calling the film a 'masterpiece' from its first glimpse.

One user tweeted, "#Kanguvaglimpse: Unbelievably stunning! The duo is a visual treat! This movie is set to redefine cinema! Eagerly counting down every moment for this much-awaited masterpiece! Can't wait to witness the magic on the big screen!", while another tweet read, "Seems Suriya will definitely take Kollywood to the next level. Pan-India Blockbuster vibes".

"Looks like #Suriya‘s first PAN-INDIA film is going to be a visual treat for the audience", tweeted another user. A Twitter user also wrote, "Kanguva Glimpse is a visual masterpiece that showcases stunning VFX and cinematography. The background music perfectly complements the breathtaking visuals, that transport the audience to another world."

A netizen also wrote, "#Kanguvaglimpse is magnanimous. The visuals are striking, and the score by DSP is fire. Suriya is in top form, and the closing shot of Suriya looking into the camera is my favourite. I hope Siva and the team will be back with a bang", while another added, "My god the glimpse is just mind-blowing. Graphics, BGM, Looks of Surya everything is so perfect, it's gonna be the most anticipated film of current time."

Seems Suriya will definitely take Kollywood to the next level

#Kanguvaglimpse is out now



Looks like #Suriya ‘s first PAN-INDIA film is going to be a visual treat for the audience. In & as #Kanguva .



Directed by #Siva . Film also stars #DishaPatani .



Kanguva is among the most-awaited Indian films as the South Indian digital rights for the Suriya-starrer have been sold for a whopping sum of Rs 80 crore to Amazon Prime Video, calling it a 'benchmark for the South Indian cinema industry', as revealed by the producer K.E. Gnanavelraja of Studio Green in an interview in May.

The Siva directorial, which stars Disha Patani as the leading lady, will be released in ten languages across India in 2D and 3D. Suriya is reportedly playing 5 different characters in the film which is slated to hit theatres worldwide in early 2024. The exact release date of Kanguva hasn't been announced yet.



