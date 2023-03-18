Kabzaa box office day 1 early estimates: Upendra, Kiccha Sudeep film earns Rs 11.10 crore despite negative reviews

Kabzaa/Twitter

Headlined by Upendra, the Kannada language action-thriller Kabzaa has been released in theatres worldwide on March 17. The film, set in the 1940s and 1970s, also features Kiccha Sudeep, Shiva Rajkumar, Shriya Saran, Murali Sharma, and Kota Srinivasa Rao in pivotal roles.

R Chandru has written and directed Kabzaa which has seen a pan-India release. The action thriller has been dubbed in Hindi as Underworld Ka Kabzaa and distributed by Anand Pandit. The dubbed versions have also been released in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam languages.

Kabzaa received a terrible response from critics, many of whom have dubbed it as a cheap version of the KGF series, the two highest-grossing Kannada films directed by Prashanth Neel. The audiences too have found multiple similarities with the Yash-starrer and bashed the film on social media.

Despite getting negative reviews from all around the corner, the Upendra-starrer has managed a decent opening at the box office, as per early trends. The entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.com states its opening day figures at Rs 11.10 crore combined for all five languages. It also mentions that Kabzaa had a 47.79%, 29.47%, 14.54%, and 11.66% occupancy for its Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi versions respectively.

Apart from Kabzaa, multiple other films have also been released this week. The first is the Rani Mukerji-starrer emotional drama Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, which has taken an opening of just Rs 1.50 crore. Kapil Sharma's social satire Zwigato has opened even low with a disappointing figure of Rs 40 lakh. The Hollywood superhero film Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the sequel to the 2019 film Shazam!, has seen a better opening than the two Hindi releases with Rs 3.40 crore. These three figures are all early estimates, as per Sacnilk.com.



