Entertainment

K-pop star Jackson Wang explores Mumbai streets with Disha Patani in buggi, fans call her 'lucky one'

K-pop singer Jackson Wang was seen hanging out with Bollywood actress Disha Patani on the street of Mumbai.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 01, 2023, 06:48 PM IST

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is a K-pop fan and everyone knows that. The actress often expresses her love for Korean songs, anime and films on social media. Recently, one of the members of Got7, a South Korean boy band, Jackson Wang visited India for his performance at Lollapalooza 2023.

Jackson was seen hanging out with Disha Patani on the streets of Mumbai. They explored the Mumbai streets in a buggy, cheering and relishing the vibe of the city. The actress shared their photos and videos on social media and wrote, "A beast on stage, and an angel off Keep spreading your love and light around the world @jacksonwang852g7 #magicman."

Fans reacted to her photos and videos, one of them wrote, "Disha patani living my dream right there." The second one said, "they don't know them but still they meet them...but we fan's know them but we have no money." The third one said, "The way this woman can only get Jackson to hang out coz she went simply lucky and rich enough to afford his time and Jackson is extremely outgoing. Although I wish this woman never sees bts ffs.. she doesn't even follow all the members." The fourth one said, "The only reason I don't want BTS to visit India."

Menawhile, Disha Patani has been in the news for a while now because her most recent sighting with her rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic put fuel to the flames. Aleksandar discussed the rumours surrounding their relationship in a recent interview, asserting that only they are aware of the reality. 

Serbian-born Aleksandar claimed that Disha is a close friend of his and that, in 2015, they even lived in the same apartment together. The two quickly bonded over fitness when they first met while working for the same agency in Mumbai. 

He told the Bombay Times, “Disha has been like family to me. In this competitive field, whenever we felt low, we have been there for each other.” “I see how this guessing game has been going on for a few weeks. The thing is that we know the truth. I don’t understand why people need to guess about what is going on? Why can’t they just let other people live their own lives peacefully? We just laugh off these stories.” 

On the work front, Disha will be next seen in Karan Johar's ‘Yodha’ co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and 'Project K' alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone.

