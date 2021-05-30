K-Pop band M.O.N.T croons Arijit Singh's 'Hawayein' from 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', impresses Imtiaz Ali

We have often seen international artists singing Indian songs beautifully. Many have made it to the Internet and fans couldn't stop gushing over them. Now, we came across a video shared by none other than filmmaker Imtiaz Ali on his Instagram. In the video, K-Pop band M.O.N.T is heard singing soulful 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' song 'Hawayein' originally crooned by Arijit Singh.

In the video, the trio namely leader Narachan, rapper Roda and main vocalist Bitsaeon are seen performing the song together. An Instagram page named The Musical Strings shared the video and wrote, "They are not fluent in Hindi still they nailed it... Song: 'Hawayein'."

The original song 'Hawayein' is picturised on the lead actors of 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma. The film marked the stars' first outing with Imtiaz and released in 2017.

The moment the song released it became an instant hit. Talking about the same, music director Pritam who composed the track told IANS, "When we released the song, I didn’t know it would become so huge so quickly. Before I even knew it, I was told that it had crossed these massive numbers. I am extremely happy. Thank you for all the love."

While Sanujeet Bhujabal, the Marketing Director at Sony Music India said, "This is a never-heard-before phenomenon and we are delighted we were able to achieve it. This song was a blockbuster on-arrival and the beautiful lyrics and the melody stays with you long after you are done listening. We are extremely proud of what we have been able to achieve. It’s a team effort."