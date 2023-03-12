Revealed! Here's what Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount asked Jr NTR ahead of Oscars 2023

Credit: Lucien Leon Laviscount/Instagram

Jr NTR is currently in the US for Oscars 2023 as his song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli’s film RRR has been nominated for Best Original Song. The actor has a huge fan following across the world and one of his greatest fans is the popular Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount.

A photo of Lucien Laviscount posing with JR NTR is also going viral on social media. They both met each other at a cafe in Beverly hills. As per Free Press Journal report, a source said, “Lucien could identify NTS quickly and came to greet him. He also congratulated the actor on the thunderous success and achievements of RRR. They went on to talk about the film and Lucien was curious to know how NTR filmed the interval scene with animals. He was all praises for the RRR actor and his performance in the film.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra along with Anjula Acharia hosted the South Asian Excellence Pre-Oscars Celebration, where stars gathered at Paramount Studios to honour nominees from the likes of RRR, All That Breathes, The Elephant Whisperers and Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Preity Zinta, who is settled in the US with her husband Gene Goodenough and their twin babies, also attended the event where she met loads of stars including RRR’s headliner Jr NTR. Taking to Instagram, Preity dropped several images from the party. The first image shows Preity posing with JR NTR.

Dressed in a red dress, Preity looked extremely beautiful. Jr NTR was seen donning a black suit paired with white shirt. Preity also posed with actress Jacqueline Fernandez, producer Guneet Monga and director Shaunak Sen.

"A big congratulations to all the Oscar Nominees I met last night. Crossing my fingers for all you guys...Thank you @priyankachopra & @anjula_acharia for bringing the artistic community from South Asia together & for celebrating each others achievement. It was such a fun evening..#aboutlastnight #celebration #oscarnominees #southasianexcellence #ting," she captioned the post.

Take a look at the pictures

It’s a special year for India at the Oscars. This time around, not just one, but three significant Indian movies are competing for the coveted Oscars Awards 2023 nominations. RRR is on the shortlist for Best Original Song for the dance song Naatu Naatu, which won the Golden Globe Award in the same category earlier this year.

Shaunak Sen’s All That Breathes has been nominated for Best Documentary Feature Film and Guneet Monga’s The Elephant Whisperers for Best Documentary Short. Oscars 2023 is scheduled to take place on March 13.