Filmmaker Atlee and wife Krishna Priya welcome baby boy, director says 'there’s no feeling in the world like this'

Atlee and Priya became parents to a boy

Filmmaker Atlee Kumar, who is set to make his Bollywood debut with Jawan, has become father for the first time. Atlee and wife Krishna Priya welcomed a baby boy, they announced on Tuesday. The filmmaker shared a picture of himself and Priya on Twitter and made the announcement, receiving congratulatory messages from fans and friends from the industry.

Atlee shared a picture of the two of them lying on a bed holding baby shoes. The words ‘It’s a boy’ were written on the side of the picture. The filmmaker wrote alongside, “They were right. There’s no feeling in the world like this. And just like that our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed.”

Reacting to the news, actress Keerthy Suresh commented on the post, “Big congrats to the new Mum and Dad in town! God bless the little one, can’t wait to meet you all together. Lots of love.” Samantha Ruth Prabhu also congratulated the couple, as did actors Hiten Tejwani and Ram Pothineni, as well as director Mukesh Chhabra.

They were right There’s no feeling in the world like this ♥️

And just like tat our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today!



Grateful. Happy. Blessed. @priyaatlee pic.twitter.com/jCEIHSxlKB January 31, 2023

Atlee, 36, tied the knot with Priya in 2014. This is the couple’s first child. They announced their pregnancy in December with pictures from a maternity shoot. “Happy to announce that we are pregnant and need all your blessing and love. With love Atlee & Priya,” they wrote.

Atlee began his career as a teenager assisting Shankar in films like Enthiran and Nanban. He directed a short film Mugaputhagam in 2011 before making his feature film debut as a director with Raja Rani the following year. He followed this up with three hit action entertainers, all starring Vijay – Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. He turned producer in 2017 and has produced two films. This year, he will make his Hindi language debut with Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.