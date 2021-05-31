Jacqueline Fernandez-Badshah reunite for their second music video 'Paani Paani', first look out

After the massive success of ‘Genda Phool’ music video, Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez is one again collaborating with Badshah and Aastha Gill for yet another song titled, ‘Paani Paani’.

Badshah and Jacqueline both took to their respective Instagram handles on Monday (May 30) to share the first look of the song featuring them. Going by the poster, the chemistry between the pair seems crackling.

In the caption, Badhsha wrote, "I wish you knew what’s coming. @jacquelinef143 @aasthagill @saregama_official @badboyshah @adityadevmusic THE BIGGEST FUCKING ANTHEM. No jokes. No cap.”

While sharing the poster of the song, Jacqueline wrote, "Here we go again #PAANIPAANI @saregama_official @aasthagill @badboyshah.”

The poster consisted song's title, ‘Paani Paani’ written in golden letters. Jacqueline and Badshah had earlier shared a photo where the words ‘Paani Paani’ were placed on the background of a heated desert with warm shades of yellow and orange.

The song has been written, composed and sung by Badshah, along with Gill, and features the beautiful Jacqueline in its video. ‘Paani Paani’ has been shot at exotic locations in Jaisalmer. The song will be out soon on Saregama.

Last year, Jacqueline and Badshah created magic with their song ‘Genda Phool’ which became the fourth most-watched video on YouTube across the world. While this is Jacqueline’s second collaboration with Badshah, this song will be Badshah and Astha Gill’s fourth song together. The two have earlier worked on songs such as ‘DJ Wale Babu’, ‘Buzz’ and ‘Heartless’.

Jacqueline recently entertained viewers with her dancing skills with her special appearance in the song ‘Dil De Diya’ from Salman Khan’s movie ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’. The actor has a number of films in her kitty and will be next seen in ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Bhoot Police’, ‘Attack’, ‘Cirkus', and ‘Ram Setu’.

(With ANI inputs)