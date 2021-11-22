‘Inside Edge Season 3’ trailer: Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha’s series becomes more intriguing-WATCH

Prime Video and Excel Media & Entertainment on Monday launched the spectacular trailer of the much-awaited third season of Amazon Original Series ‘Inside Edge’. Created by Karan Anshuman and directed by Kanishk Varma, in the new season, the stakes are on for a bigger game insight between two arch-rivals.

With rivalries thickening both on and off the field, newer and murkier secrets are about to unfold in pursuit of Indian cricket team captaincy. Following the remarkable success of the two seasons, as shown in the trailer, the third installment promises more surprises, more mystery, and more entertainment, pumping up the drama manifold.

“With Inside Edge, the intent has always been to level up from where we left last season and offer a narrative speckled with newer story arcs, characters, and oddities that would intrigue the viewers. From Vikrant- Bhaisahab’s face off to the road ahead for Mumbai Mavericks to the big league of Indian cricket, the plot thickens this time, unravelling surprises and secrets you weren’t ready for. In Inside Edge Season 3, the rivalry deepens, not just on the filed but off it as well. The entire team has put in their best efforts into making this season full of suspense and drama and I hope the excitement for the series only continues” said Creator Karan Anshuman

Director Kanishk Varma stated, “The love and appreciation Inside Edge has received from its fans right from the first season has been overwhelming and our sole aim has been to match their excitement with this season. We have integrated every character to the core of the narrative, so what transpires on screen connects immediately with the audience bringing them back to the compelling story that was left at a cliffhanger. Season 3 will bring forth new mysteries and new game plans both on and off-field that will soon unravel.”

Watch Trailer:

Created by Karan Anshuman, Season 3 of the hit show stars Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Sidhant Gupta, and Amit Sial. The stakes are higher in Season 3, as ‘the game behind the game’ becomes more intriguing and a personal vendetta takes the centre stage. Prime members in over 240 countries and territories can stream all 10 episodes of Amazon Original Series Inside Edge Season 3 on 3rd December 2021.