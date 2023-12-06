Headlines

India's most successful film family has 4 superstars, 5 studios, net worth Rs 6000 crore; not Kapoors, Akkinenis, Khans

The most successful film family of India has a combined net worth of Rs 6000 crore spread over four superstars and five film production companies.

Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 07:52 PM IST

Movies can often be a family business in India. Many successful actors and filmmakers have gone on to start film families and clans that have become dynasties in their own right. The Kapoors, Chopras, and Akkinenis are among the most prominent and richest film families in India. But while a couple of them are richer and few more spread out, none is more successful than this one family from Tollywood.

The story of India’s most successful film family

The Allu-Konidela family, also called the Mega Family, is one of the most prominent film families in India. The family was established in the 1950s by Allu Ramalingaiah, regarded as one of the most famous actor, comedian, and producers in Telugu cinema. The family strengthened through his children. Of his four children, Aravind became a film producer, while daughter Surekha married actor Chiranjeevi, who would go on to be one of the biggest superstars in Indian cinema history. Through marriage and children, the family has since then acquired or given several stars like Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Nagendra Babu, Varun Tej, Sai Dharam Tej, and many others. The mega family has a much higher net worth than even the Kapoors with more active stars than them.

The star power and net worth of the Mega Family

As per multiple reports, Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan are the richest members of the family. These two, along with Allu Aravind and Allu Arjun, contribute the bulk of the wealth of the extended family. By combining the net worth of all its illustrious members, the Mega Family has a net worth of Rs 6000 crore. This includes five film production companies – Geetha Arts, Anjana Productions, Pawan Kalyan Creative Works, Konidela Production Company, Allu Studio – as well as four veritable superstars.

Chiranjeevi is regarded as one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema history. Both Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are among the highest-paid actors in India right now. Pawan Kalyan also has a huge following in Telugu cinema and is considered a superstar. Apart from them, the family has nearly a dozen other actors, producers active in the Telugu film industry. They have been part of some of the biggest films in Indian history such as RRR, Pushpa, Sye Raa Narsimha Reddy, Magadheera, Indra, and many others.

