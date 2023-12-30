India’s highest-paid villain of 2023 once faced rejections at 16, has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay, Rajinikanth

India's highest-paid villain left his job as an accountant in Dubai to join films.

Today, the villains are paid as handsomely as the heroes in the films. In 2023, a number of villains from John Abraham in Pathaan to Bobby Deol in Animal stole the limelight and were praised for their performances in the films. These stars commanded astronomical fees for doing the negative role. The highest-paid villain of the year charged Rs 21 crore and the film turned out to be a blockbuster.

The highest-paid villain of 2023 is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and has worked with many superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, and Thalapthy Vijay. He once faced rejection at 16 due to his height but has now made his mark in the entertainment industry. He is none other than Vijay Sethupathi.

Vijay Sethupathi holds a degree in Bachelor of Commerce. He did a series of odd jobs like working as a salesman at a retail store, cashier at a fast food joint, and a phone booth operator for pocket money. Later to feed his family, he started working as an accountant in Dubai, however, unhappy with his job, he returned to India. At 16, Vijay once auditioned for a role in Nammavar, however, he was rejected due to his short height.

After returning to India, He joined a marketing company that dealt with readymade kitchens when he saw Koothupattarai's poster. He subsequently joined the Chennai-based theatre group Koothu-P-Pattarai as an accountant and actor where he observed actors from close quarters. He worked as a background actor initially but later gained fame as he starred in several hit, and blockbuster films. Some of his famous villainous roles include in movies like Upenna, Master, Vikram Vedha, Vikram, Petta, and more.

He took whopping fees of Rs 15 crore for playing the negative role in Vikram. However, In 2023, Vijay Sethupathi starred in Atlee's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan as the villain Kalee Gaikwad and stole the show for his performance. If the reports are to be believed, Vijay Sethupathi charged Rs 21 crore for the role which makes him the highest-paid villain of 2023. Vijay Sethupathi is followed by John Abraham who reportedly charged Rs Rs 20 crore for Pathaan, Bobby Deol who reportedly got Rs 4 crore for Animal, Sanjay Dutt who reportedly took Rs 8 crore for Leo, and Emraan Hashmi who reportedly took home Rs 8 crore for Tiger 3.

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan also starred Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Ridhi Dogra, and others in key roles and turned out to be a blockbuster collecting Rs 1160 crore at the box office worldwide. Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is currently gearing up for another release. He will be seen sharing the screen with Katrina Kaif in Merry Christmas helmed by Sriram Raghavan. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 12, 2024.

Read Merry Christmas: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi, Sriram Raghavan film's release date announced with intriguing posters