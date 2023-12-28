India's highest-paid director earns more per film than SRK, Prabhas, Salman; it's not Bhansali, Karan Johar, Hirani

India's highest-paid actor charges higher fees than superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Prabhas.

As Indian films have created a new benchmark by grossing over Rs 1000 crores, not only the actors but even the directors now charge whopping fees which can leave you shocked. Recently, Siddharth Anand charged Rs 40 crore for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer blockbuster Pathaan and Nelson Dilipkumar reportedly received a whopping sum of Rs 55 crore as advance for Jailer 2. However, there is a director who charges more than the superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Prabhas, which is more than Rs 100 crore per film.

The filmmaker we are talking about has given several blockbusters and zero flops till now. Not only this, he is also one of the highest-grossing directors whose recent film also won an Oscar. He is none other than SS Rajamouli. According to various reports, SS Rajamouli received a whopping sum of Rs 200 crore for RRR.

Made on a budget of Rs 550 crore, RRR starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, and Alia Bhatt, the film collected Rs 1230 crore worldwide and became an all-time blockbuster and one of the highest-grossing Indian films. According to GQ, SS Rajamouli had a 30% profit share in the film and including that, he took home Rs 200 crore as his fees for directing the film which won an Oscar for Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu. This makes Rajamouli the highest-paid director in India.

Not only this, his fees is even more than what superstars like Shah Rukh Khan (Rs 120 crore), Salman Khan (Rs 130 crore, according to Financial Express), Akshay Kumar (over Rs 100 crore), and Prabhas (Rs 150 crore). Meanwhile, some of the other highest-paid directors include Siddharth Anand, Rajkumar Hirani, Rohit Shetty, Karan Johar, and Nelson Dilipkumar among others.

It revolves around the fictional versions of two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Rama Rao), their friendship, and their fight against the British Raj. The film is written by SS Rajamouli and V. Vijayendra Prasad. It was produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment and also starred Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris in key roles. The film collected Rs 1230 crore worldwide and Rs 782.2 crore in India and its songs became popular worldwide.

Meanwhile, SS Rajamouli is currently working on his next pan-India film which will star Mahesh Babu. The film is yet titled SSMB29 and talking about his film, the filmmaker said, "My next film with Mahesh Babu will be a globetrotting action adventure. It’s going to be a kind of James Bond or Indiana Jones film with Indian roots."