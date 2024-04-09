Heeramandi trailer: Tawaifs Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha fight for power, status in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic show

Created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Netflix, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar stars Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal in the lead roles.

The streaming giant Netflix unveiled the trailer of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar on Tuesday, April 9. The show features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal as the tawaifs in the red-light disctrict of Heera Mandi in Lahore in pre-independent India in 1940s.

The much-awaited show is created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the OTT platform and its grandeur and opulence shows in each and every frame, just like the National Award-winning director's films.

Also starring Adhyayan Suman, Shekhar Suman, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, Vaishnavi Ganatra, and Farida Jalal amongst others, Heermandi: The Diamond Bazaar will start streaming on Netflix from May 1.

