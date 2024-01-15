Headlines

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma opens up on 'propaganda' surrounding Teja Sajja film: 'Who stands for dharma...'

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma opens up on 'propaganda' surrounding Teja Sajja film: 'Who stands for dharma...'

Prasanth Varma reacts to the 'propaganda' and negativity surrounding Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan.

Riya Sharma

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 03:41 PM IST

Prasanth Varma opens up on 'propaganda' surrounding HanuMan
Prasanth Varma's HanuMan opened to a positive response from the audience and has been raking numbers at the box office. Recently, the filmmaker addressed the challenges his film has been facing on social media, highlighting the ‘propaganda’ and fake accounts targeting the movie and penned a note for his fans thanking them for their support. 

Prasanth Varma took to his Twitter and addressed the negativity around the film, the filmmaker said, "I've encountered a significant amount of propaganda surrounding our team, along with the proliferation of fake profiles across social media. It seems like some of this digital debris has been forgotten to be thrown in yesterday's Bhogi fire. However, I express my sincere gratitude to the cinephiles who offered their unwavering support and affirmed our belief that "The one who stands for Dharma will always win." Ultimately, #HANUMAN Kite is set to fly even higher this Sankranti, treading negativity to the depths below." 

HanuMan is a superhero movie starring Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, and Vinay Rai. The film centers on Teja Sajja, an ordinary man who acquires superpowers unexpectedly, unveiling a newfound strength within. Utilizing his newfound abilities, he successfully defeats a supervillain, ultimately ensuring the triumph of good over evil. The film clashed with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram, Dhanush's Captain Miller, and Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas and is still roaring at the box office. 

Talking about the success of the film, Teja Sajja expressed his happiness and said in an interview, "The movie is getting an extraordinary response from all corners. Audiences are lapping up the film. I am surprised to see the response from other languages. I am familiar with Telugu audiences, but the other language audiences don't even know me. I am overwhelmed looking at the box office numbers. HanuMan will remain a benchmark film in my career. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the audience." 

