Hansika Motwani dances with fiance Sohael Khaturiya at Sufi night, video goes viral

Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya/Instagram

Hansika Motwani is set to tie the knot with her fiance, a Mumbai-based businessman named Sohael Khaturiya, with whom she has been friends for a while, on December 4 at the Mundota Fort and Palace in Jaipur, Rajasthan. On Friday, the couple attended the Sufi night, a pre-wedding festivity at the same venue in Jaipur.

Hansika and Sohael complemented each other in matching ivory outfits and looked wonderful. In one of the videos that have gone viral, the two can be seen dancing together happily. The comments section is filled with the actress's fans and followers congratulating the actress on her upcoming wedding.

Motwani gave her followers a glimpse of her bachelorette in Greece in advance of her impending nuptials to Sohael Kathuriya. On Instagram, Hansika posted a video that she dubbed the "best bachelorette ever." Many of Hansika's friends, including actor Sriya Reddy, were also seen in the video.

It was on November 2, when the actress dropped her beautiful proposal pictures on her Instagram. Sohael proposed to Hansika in front of the Eiffel Tower. "Now&Forever", she captioned the clicks. Varun Dhawan, Kajal Aggarwal, Esha Gupta, and other stars congratulated her in the comments section.



For the unversed, Hansika Motwani has appeared in multiple serials such as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Shaka Laka Boom Boom, and Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand. She was also among the child artists in Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan starrer Koi Mil Gaya and the fantasy film Aabra Ka Daabra.

The actress then went on to work as the leading lady in multiple films down south. Hansika has starred opposite South Indian superstars in films such as Kantri in which she shared screen space with the RRR star Jr NTR, in Desamuduru with Allu Arjun, and in Singam II opposite Suriya.