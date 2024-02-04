Guntur Kaaram OTT release: When, where to watch Mahesh Babu-starrer action drama

Twitter
Guntur Kaaram OTT release date: Mahesh Babu's action drama film will have its streaming release on the OTT platform Netflix on February 9, within a month of its theatrical release on January 12.

Aman Wadhwa

Feb 04, 2024

Edited by

Headlined by Mahesh Babu, the action drama Guntur Kaaram was released in the theatres on January 12 coninciding with the Makar Sankranti festival. The film, written and directed by Trivikram Srinivas, also starred Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu.

Guntur Kaaram had a massive opening as it collected Rs 48.7 crore gross in India on its first day of release, but soon slowed down after the first weekend and ended up with a domestic haul of Rs 146.67 cross. Adding the overseas earnings of Rs 31 crore, the Mahesh Babu-starrer's total worldwide collection stood at Rs 177.67 crore. With a reported budget of Rs 150 crore, the film underperformed at the box office. These figures are as per the industry tracker Sacnik.

Mahesh Babu's film will have its OTT release on February 9, within a month of its release. On Sunday, Netflix India South announced that Guntur Kaaram will start streaming on the digital platform from February 9. "Guntur Kaaram, coming to Netflix on 9 February in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi", its post read.

The action drama had received mixed to negative reviews from critics upon its release. Bashing those reviews, the film's producer Naga Vamsi said at the post-release press meet, "I’m here to tell you that your intellectual opinions haven’t hurt us or affected the collections. Reviews are just one person’s opinion, they don’t reflect the audience’s tastes. If you can criticise my films, I can call out your reviews too. None of you are Gods and your reviews hold no value because the film is doing well."

