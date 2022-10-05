Search icon
GodFather Twitter review: Chiranjeevi's film better than Mohanlal's Lucifer, say moviegoers

GodFather Twitter review: Chiranjeevi's Godfather is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer that starred Mohanlal in the lead role.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 05, 2022, 09:19 AM IST

GodFather-Chiranjeevi/Twitter

GodFather Twitter review: The long wait for Chiranjeevi fans finally ended this Dussehra,  October 5, as his film GodFather was released in the theatres amid much anticipation. Megastar Chiranjeevi and superstar Salman Khan are seen sharing the screen space, which itself is the biggest attraction of the movie. Director Mohan Raja has tried to bring out the best version of both stars. He indeed presented the two megastars the way fans wish to see them. And now, the early reviews for GodFather have started pouring in on Twitter.

"#Godfather A Good Political Action-Thriller is a faithful remake which sticks true to the core but has changes that keep the proceedings engaging.  Megastar and Thaman show all the way. Fine job of making changes without spoiling the core. Good One," wrote a Twitter user. He added, "#GodFather Though there are parts where the film feels stretched out and lengthy, the director does a good job of keeping us engaged. Has all the ingredients to become a big success at the box office!!"

"#Godfather Review: 3.75/5 Perfect and Pure Mass & Family Entertainer Chiranjeevi Swag is Next Level Sallu Bhai did his Roll Perfectly," wrote another fan on Twitter. "Godfather is way better than Lucifer One word review: blockbuster #GodFather #MegastarChiranjeevi #GodFatherOnOct5th #GodFatherReview," tweeted yet another fan. "#GodFather BLOCKBUSTER The nightmare for all haters! #GodFather the ultimate game changer for Chiranjeevi after #Stalin. The movie was a huge BB and got positive reviews from everyone! Haters even loved the film," tweeted a netizen.

Check out some Twitter reviews and reactions to Chiranjeevi's GodFather below:

Earlier, the film's trailer gave glimpses of what the film is all about. The state's chief minister PKR passes away, leading to questions on succession. While his daughter (Nayanthara) is not interested, his son-in-law (Satya Dev), and a few others in the party are in the midst of a power grab. Brahma (Chiranjeevi), the trusted man of the fallen stalwart, is drawn into the murky affairs and is keen to keep greedy sharks at bay.

The trailer raised the hype and expectations from the movie produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

In the trailer, Chiranjeevi was seen delivering a strong performance as Brahma as well as GodFather. Style comes easy to Chiranjeevi and that was evident throughout his performance. Salman Khan's aura on screen amplified the punch moment. It was a feast to the eyes watching them together. Nayanthara and Satya Dev looked cool in their respective roles.

Godfather is the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer that starred Mohanlal in the lead role.

GodFather which hit theatres today, October 5, is up for a big box office clash with Akkineni Nagarjuna's The Ghost. While both the movies have been garnering positive responses, it remains to be seen which film performs better at the tickets window.

