Dulquer Salmaan reveals he was 'petrified' of camera, feared comparisons to dad Mammootty

Dulquer Salmaan-Mammootty/File photo

Dulquer Salmaan, is riding high on the success of his last two films namely Sita Ramam and Chup. But, did you know that the actor used to work at a construction company in Dubai before pursuing acting? In a recent interview, Dulquer revealed that he was 'petrified' of camera and stage. He also added that there was fear of comparisons with his father, superstar actor-filmmaker Mammootty.

During a chat with Curly Tales, Dulquer, while talking about his apprehensions about pursuing acting said, "I thought I would not make it. Nobody will want to watch me. I thought I couldn't act, I used to be petrified of the stage and the camera. Not for anything, but for this constant sort of self-doubt and fear of comparison to my father. So I thought I would steer completely off."

Dulquer added that eventually, he did realise that he wasn't happy working at the construction site in Dubai and that he wasn't meant for a 9-5 job. He said that the work did not bring him any joy and that he always felt like "work". He said, "Then I realised I am not happy doing this. I am not an office, 9 to 5 kind of person, it doesn't give me any joy. It feels like work. And when I started making short films with friends who were trying to get into the movies, and who had no film background, I was like 'man you guys have the guts. Why am I being so scared?' So one day I quit everything, I flew to Bombay, I went to Barry John. Then it just snowballed from there."

Dulquer, who has been quite vocal about nepotism and addressed the topic openly on several occasions, also went on to reveal during the conversation that his first ever paycheck of Rs 2000 came from an acting gig which he had secured due to his merits and not because he was Mammootty's son. "I was 10 years old. This has nothing to do with my dad, this is not some nepotism advantage. I was randomly picked by Mr Rajiv Menon's ad agency. They came to my school to pick kids for a TVC and I was one of those who got picked. They gave me ₹ 2,000 for that," Dulquer revealed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dulquer latest Hindi offering Chup: Revenge of an Artist, a romantic psychological thriller directed by R Balki, has been garnering positive reviews. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Pooja Bhatt.