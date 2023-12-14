DNA Verified: Did Pooja Hegde receive death threat after argument in Dubai? Here's what we know

A popular paparazzo account mentioned that Pooja Hegde reportedly received death threats when she had a heated argument with someone in Dubai. But what's the truth? Read on to know more.

Actress Pooja Hegde is been in the headlines for reportedly receiving death threats after an argument in Dubai. On Wednesday, a paparazzo account posted that Pooja has been receiving death threats after an argument with someone in Dubai.

The actress reportedly attended a club opening ceremony in Dubai, and after the paparazzo's post, the actress is been getting several messages and comments with concerns on her social media. The post by the paparazzo is now deleted, and the actress' team has stepped forward, giving clarity on the same.

Pooja Hegde didn't receive any such threat

Pooja Hegde's team has now clarified that the actress didn't receive any such death threat and snubbed the claims as baseless rumours. As per a media report, the team said, "We don’t know who started this fake news. It is totally untrue.”

Pooja Hegde's work front

On the work front, Pooja was last seen opposite Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Despite a healthy weekend, Salman's Eid release flopped at the box office. The movie also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam and Venkatesh Daggubati in key roles.

Pooja will next be seen in action-thriller Deva, with Shahid Kapoor. The film is being helmed by Rosshan Andrews and will be backed by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios. Deva is slated to release in October 2024.