Dhoomam trailer: Non-smoker Fahadh Faasil trapped in web of crime with Aparna Balamurali; netizens praise KGF reference

Fahadh Faasil in Dhoomam

The trailer of Fahadh Faasil, Aparna Balamurali-starring crime thriller Dhoomam is out, and it looks like a trippy ride of crime, deceit, blood and cigarettes. Hombale Films, the production house behind the KGF franchise and Kantara has released the highly anticipated trailer for their upcoming suspense thriller of Fahadh Faasil-starrer Dhoomam.

The trailer offers a tantalising glimpse into the intense world of the movie. Written and directed by Pawan Kumar, who is known for his acclaimed films Lucia and U-Turn, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, Dhoomam features an ensemble cast, including Achyut Kumar, Roshan Mathew, Vineeth Radhakrishnan, Anu Mohan, Joy Mathew and Nandhu.

Dhoomam marks Hombale Films` debut in the Malayalam film industry and the next big release following the tremendous success of Raajakumara, the KGF series and Kantara. The movie will be released across 300-plus screens in Kerala.

Dhoomam sees Avi (Fahadh) and Diya (Aparna) finding themselves entangled in a race against time. Danger lurks around every corner and ghosts from the past are close behind, threatening their existence. As the lines between heroes and villains begin to blur, they must confront their deepest fears and make unimaginable sacrifices to reclaim their sense of safety.

Here's the trailer

As soon as the trailer was released, several netizens shared their reaction to the film. Many netizens noticed that the film has a reference to the producer's 2022 blockbuster, KGF Chapter 2, and they praised the reference for being an unexpected surprise.

Here are the reactions

Kannada Dub Adru bidro le — (@Agastya_45) June 8, 2023

Fahadh Faasil, known for his remarkable performances in Vikram, Pushpa and Joji commands the screen with his intense presence and Aparna Balamurali, who was acclaimed for her lead role in Soorarai Pottru, meanwhile, adds layers of complexity to her character.

Dhoomam, according to director Pawan Kumar, "has been my dream project for over a decade. Over the years, this script and screenplay was reworked many times to get the perfect story in place. I am also extremely lucky that I have a fabulous production house backing this content."