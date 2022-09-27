Dhanashree Verma says Neha Kakkar's remake O Sajna is better than Falguni Pathak's original song

File Photo

Last week, Neha Kakkar released the remake of Falguni Pathak’s iconic song O Sajna which also featured Dhanashree Verma and Priyank Sharma. However, as soon as the song got released, fans started targeting the makers for ‘ruining’ their childhood memories.

Netizens took to social media and slammed Neha Kakkar for not working on her ‘originals’ and re-creating old songs. Even Falguni Pathak expressed that she is unhappy with the remake of the song. Meanwhile, while speaking to Mid-Day, Dhanashree said, “We all love this song. We have grown up listening to this song. We still listen to this song every year. When we found out it is being recreated we both got very excited because we know the song is loved by everyone and it will be loved even further if you recreate it. The way our composers Tanishk (Bagchi) Neha, and Jaani, all these guys together, they just made it even better. They have amply justified what they had to."

While Priyank Sharma added, "The first time I heard this song, it took me exactly 45-50 seconds to say yes. It's an iconic song already and the way they have made it again is commendable. They justified the iconicness of the previous one for real. I was very excited."

However, Falguni told Delhi Times, “I got to know about the remixed version three-four days back. The first reaction was not good. I was like, mujhe bas ulti aani baaki thi, aisa ho gaya tha. (I was about to puke, it was like that).”

Dhanashree also penned a long note for Neha last week, she wrote, “My mom actually manifested this. Ever since I stepped in the industry it was always my mothers ardent wish that I should work with @nehakakkar And today I can say it with all my heart that @nehakkar is not just an amazing artist but she’s such a beautiful person inside out. I’m so grateful & blessed, Here’s wishing her more joy & love in life always. It’s been a pleasure. Also super happy O SAJNA IS TRENDING & how.”

On her post, Neha replied, “Personally everybody praises me left right and centre. But when it comes to talking about me publicly they go silent. And then I meet this beautiful girl who makes my day by posting this. Love you girl. You’re the best! Real Talents are never afraid of praising others. Glad we’re so similar! Jaldi theek ho jaao yaar.”