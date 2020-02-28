'Cobra' first look: Chiyaan Vikram takes 7 different avatars to stun fans

Chiyaan Vikram is known to experiment with his looks and he did so again with 'Cobra'

Chiyaan Vikram has done it again. The first look from his upcoming movie 'Cobra' has been unveiled and it shows the actor in unbelievable seven different looks!

Vikram stands in front of the mirror and sees seven different avatars of himself in the magic mirror. The characters are in categories of rich, not-so-rich, old, dark-skinned and people who appear to be from a different caste from one another.

"The wait is over, the ‘#Cobra ‘ arrives! #CobraFirstLook," wrote the production house. Of course, fans got extremely excited on seeing the first look and Chiyaan Vikram in unseen avatars and thus, they started trending #CobraFirstLook and #ChiyaanVikram on Twitter.

Here's the poster:

The movie helmed by Ajay Gnanamuthu will mark cricketer Irrfan Pathan's debut in the film industry. Touted to be a spy thriller, the film went on floors in November 2019 and is being shot in Kolkata at the moment. The climax of the film is expected to be filmed in Russia.

'KGF' famed actress Srinidhi Shetty has been paired opposite Vikram. The multi-lingual film (Tamil, Telugu and Hindi) will also star Teejay, Anandraj, Mirnalini Ravi, KS Ravikumar, Babu Antony, Padmapriya and Mamukkoya in pivotal roles. AR Rahman gives music to the film produced by Lalit Kumar under the Seven Screen Studio banner.