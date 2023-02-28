Search icon
Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna meet Union Minister Anurag Thakur at former's place in Hyderabad, see photos

Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna presented the shawl and Lord Ganesha to Anurag Thakur as tokens of respect.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 06:57 AM IST

Chiranjeevi-Nagarjuna-Anurag Thakur/Twitter

Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, met the Telugu superstars Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna on his recent visit to Hyderabad Sunday, February 26. The trio met at Chiranjeevi's home and discussed the growth of the Indian film industry. 

Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna presented the shawl and Lord Ganesha to Anurag Thakur as tokens of respect. Taking to his Twitter handle on Monday, February 27, Chiranjeevi shared the photos from his home and thanked the Union Minister for taking time out to come to his place.

"Thank you dear Sri @ianuragthakur for making time to drop by at my place on your visit to Hyderabad yesterday. Loved the delightful discussion we had along with my brother @iamnagarjuna about the Indian Film Industry and the rapid strides it is making!", wrote Ram Charan's father

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) politician too shared the photos of their meeting on his Twitter handle and said that he was 'grateful' to know their insights into the world of cinema. The renowned producer and the father of superstar Allu Arjun, Allu Aravind was also present at the meeting. 

"Wonderful being at your home in Hyderabad Sh @KChiruTweets and also meeting @iamnagarjuna & Sh Allu Aravind. Grateful for your insights into the world of cinema; your plans ahead and how we can make this the content century for India! Your art has inspired millions globally!", wrote Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

Netizens wished for the betterment of the Indian film industry by seeing the four gentlemen together. A Twitter user wrote, "Many many best wishes for the future and betterment of the Indian film industry", while a Chiranjeevi fan added, "A central minister coming to home & paying a personal visit to #MegaStarChiranjeevi defines what Chiru is. Legend of Telugu cinema & torch bearer."

