Chinmayi Sripada-Rahul Ravindran welcome twins, singer reacts to netizens asking if she opted for surrogacy

Popular playback singer Chinmayi Sripada and actor-director Rahul Ravindran have become parents to twins. Sripada shared the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday night. While she didn't share details about the children's birth, the singer said the couple had named the newborns Driptah and Sharvas.

"Driptah and Sharvas. The new and forever center of our Universe," Sripada wrote, tagging Ravindran. She even thanked her fans and apprised them that she was shadow banned and couldn't reply to direct messages. Her cation further read, "Instagram has still shadow banned me. I cannot respond to DMs truly sorry. And thank you. DMs will be responded from @chinmayi.sripada."

Soon after Chinmayi Sripada shared the good news, netizens started speculating if the couple had welcomed the twins via surrogacy. Many questioned her in the comments section asking about the same.

Later, in a subsequent post, the singer lashed out at trolls saying she was "protecting" herself as she navigated pregnancy.

"I'm absolutely loving these people who are dm-ing me asking if I had twins through a surrogate just because I didn't post photos of me being pregnant. Only those who were my innermost circle knew because I was protecting myself (sic)," she said.

Chinmayi also announced that she and her husband Rahul Ravindran would not be posting any of their twins' photos on social media, for at least a while. "Photos of our kids won`t be on our socials either for a long while," she said.

Sripada and Ravindran tied the knot in May 2014.